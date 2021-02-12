To the editor — I am writing to offer some insight on a few legislative properties. At the Borgen Project we are focused on downsizing property. We do this by pushing legislation to Congress by mobilizing, educating and advocating.
Three main bills that are crucial to many lives around the region are the coronavirus response, international affairs budget, and the global health security act. I want these bills to be addressed on a broader scale to people in Yakima County. To maintain a structured society with intentions to help others in need, we must inform communities first and then advance to the wider scale.
I urge Sens. Patty Murry and Maria Cantwell to co-sponsor these bills. I also urge Rep. Dan Newhouse to do the same. Their advocacy in these bills can help better the world.
KATHERINE ISABEL LOPEZ
Wapato