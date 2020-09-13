To the editor — Labor Day became a federal holiday to honor and recognize the American labor movement and the works and contributions of laborers to the development and achievements of the United States.
This year we should recognize the essential, front-line workers who have given so much to this country since COVID-19 appeared on our shores. Many of these workers gave the ultimate sacrifice for their fellow citizens, and we owe them so much more than our gratitude.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has had a House bill on his desk since May that, among other things, would go a long way to help essential workers acquire the supplies needed and pay commensurate with their sacrifice. Please contact his office and put pressure on him to do the right thing and act like an American.
JOANNE FREDA
Yakima