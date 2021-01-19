To the editor — Here we are in this COVID-19 mess and you wonder who might be in charge. We have quite a few cases of COVID-19; is anyone steering the boat? We have the place to give the vaccines on a large scale at State Fair Park. The SunDome has ample parking and it could be staffed with volunteers.
I would imagine there is a lot of retired nurses who would help out if the health district were to jump in. I'm sure they can come up with some answers. I would imagine every town of any size could accomplish this on its own. How many people do we have to lose before we get a handle on this? I am 77 and would like to think I would stand a chance.
LARRY STEVENSON
Naches