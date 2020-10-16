To the editor — Summitview Road needs to be paved and fixed up before many car and trucks are in the shop for damages. Being a well-traveled road, how can this happen? I’ve seen signs put up talking about this problem this summer and I’m also wondering about our tax dollars for these projects. What is happening to that money?
How about asking our Yakima County commissioners about this? We will be voting for Vicki Baker or Amanda McKinney in a few weeks; let’s get their take on this. We have enough to worry about this year; let's not get a high mechanical bill on top of it.
BERNARD LIND
Cowiche