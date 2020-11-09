To the editor — Commenting on your editorial on independence for Memorial hospital: You mention how the proposed purchase of the Astria Regional hospital property "would be a shot in the arm for the local community."
I would suggest that we think about health care businesses that might and probably will siphon more money away from Memorial hospital while not providing any emergency or other nonpaying or often poorly paying care, just like when Astria only shut down the hospital but not the surgery center or imaging center here in Yakima, which likely provided very little poorly or nonreimbursed care and took needed income away from Memorial, which has to provide that care.
The economics of health care really need to be revisited to avoid the demise of more and more hospitals and access to care.
BARRY BERNFELD, MD
Yakima