To the editor — A lot of what we read or hear in the news today are projections of what might happen in the future. This will happen if Biden gets elected; this will happen if Trump gets elected. It is all someone's guess as to what might happen.
We need to look at the past and what has happened, not at someone's future guesstimate. Trump has a history; review it and don't listen to what he says he will do in the future. Biden has a history; review it. Don't listen to what he says he might do.
Trump says if the Democrats are elected, we will have chaos, violence, open borders, defunded police, confiscated guns and a weak military. Again, look at history. When Democrats were elected in the past, what happened to this country? Was it bad or did good things happen?
George Santayana is credited with the saying, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned repeat it." So please look at history, not the talking heads' predictions of what might be. Think about your life and back when you were the happiest, and ask why. Facts and history do matter. The last four years of our history were very unsettling; can we survive four more years of the same?
CHARLES JOHNSON
Yakima