To the editor — Regarding whether or not it’s "safe" to send your kids back to school this fall, I offer parents this tweet from Matthew R. Kay, teacher of English at Science Leadership Academy in Philadelphia, for your consideration:
“So, this fall, virtual class discussion will have many potential spectators— parents, siblings, etc. — in the same room. We’ll never be quite sure who is overhearing the discourse. What does this do for our equity/inclusion work? How much have students depended on the (somewhat) secure barriers of our physical classrooms to encourage vulnerability? How many of us have installed some version of ‘what happens here, stays here’ to help this?
"While conversations about race are in my wheelhouse and remain a concern in this no-walls environment, I am most intrigued by the damage that “helicopter/snowplow” parents can do in honest conversations about gender/sexuality. And while “conservative” parents are my chief concern, I know that the damage can come from the left too. If we are engaged in the messy work of destabilizing a kid’s racism or homophobia or transphobia — how much do we want their classmates’ parents piling on?” Source: “Teacher Worried About Parental Oversight” on YouTube.
KARI HANNON
Yakima