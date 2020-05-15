To the editor — Teachers, thank you. As I former teacher, I know that in the best of times teaching is challenging and rewarding. Your compassion, dedication and ability to develop and deliver lesson plans to your students is worthy of our recognition. School administrators, thank you for your skillful efforts on behalf of the students and families in your district. Parents, thank you for working hard to monitor and encourage your children to continue their education under such trying conditions. Students, thank you for appreciating your teachers’ assignments that you are receiving and their concern for your well-being and for their continued contact with you. Your communities are proud of how you are handling this interruption in your education.
I have talked to many teachers and families and heard their frustrations. I have imagined what it would be like to teach five classes of ninth graders as I did in my teaching career without interacting directly with them. I would have missed their enthusiasm, their questioning, and their exchanges with their classmates.
I am offering encouragement to all of you and commend you and all the other courageous people in our Valley who are working hard to keep us healthy and safe.
BETTY VAN RYDER
Yakima