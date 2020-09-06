To the editor — Whether you like it or not, America is a melting pot. Always has been, always will be. Instead of "true Americans" embracing each other in our common goals of freedom and liberty for all, we are being pulled apart!
You’re a certain color, you’re a Republican or Democrat, you support Trump or you don't, which is all ridiculous. We are Americans. We are being divided, people, and this is not a good thing. The voice coming out of the White House does not promote unity.
We really are stronger together than we are apart. It’s our whole premise as the USA. Remember, we are living in Donald's world right now. Think about it, is this really the world you want for your children, grandchildren etc.?
TONYA HINOJOSA
Selah