To the editor — The strong-mayor issue is interesting because it is a fabricated crisis that few voters even considered before the three wise men plopped it on the City Council. Do some citizens just have to always stir things up? What’s wrong with addressing the real needs and concerns of Yakima and abiding by the election we’ve already paid for?
Isn’t a strong mayor just an expensive, full-time politician who spends their time campaigning for the next election and overseeing their city supervisor, while the taxpayers support both salaries? Wouldn’t it be more direct to let the City Council hire the best professionally qualified applicant already trained in managing municipal government, pay her a decent salary, and spend the savings to help “sustain city operations and (beneficial) services?”
MIKE HILER
Yakima