To the editor — As the national debates are filled with name-calling and personal attacks, our local Chamber of Commerce recently sponsored a debate where two opposing views were presented within an environment of honor and mutual respect.
Despite obvious differences of opinion, Dave Edler and Nick Marquez reasonably discussed their rationale for support and opposition of the strong mayor concept for the city of Yakima. Both men expressed their appreciation for one another, noting their commitment and contribution.
How sad that this is such an exception. It seems we have lost the art of fostering open dissent without vilifying the proponents, thereby limiting the free flow of diverse ideas and concepts. How did we evolve to such a state that a difference of opinion constitutes an evil adversary? How amazing it would be if the time invested in attempting to dig up dirt on individuals was redirected toward working together for much needed solutions.
Kudos for a big step forward to the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce, presenters Dave Edler and Nick Marquez, and moderator John DeVaney, a class act as always.
JAKKI MacLEAN
Yakima