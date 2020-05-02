To the editor — The COVID-19 pandemic is the most deadly serious public health crisis in our lifetimes. It is a time when strong, decisive national leadership is required.
Instead we have Trump, the most ignorant and incompetent president in our history. Watching his daily reality show is extremely disturbing. He ignored all early warnings that the virus was serious and would eventually come to the U.S. When it did, he initiated his TV show insisting that it would magically disappear and that the few cases we had at the time would be down to zero “very soon.” He has contradicted his medical experts throughout this crisis. He recently “prescribed” hydroxychloroquine (an anti-malarial drug with serious side effects) for all Americans, but he did not stop there. Most recently he suggested ingesting bleach or disinfectants as the next miracle cure. That is not just stupid; it is insane.
JEFF THOMAS
Selah, WA