To the editor — Mom packed apples for 40 years. I remember sitting at the kitchen table watching her tape fingers and wrists. A contender girding for the ring. So my first job was thinning apples: a 14-foot ladder dragging me, weed entangled ankles, heat, wasps.
Now, the trees, ladders and weeds are lower, as are the number of job applications growers receive. The work must not be any easier, field or warehouse.
But there are new challenges I could never have imagined back in the day. Proudly sporting the no-mask-example of Trump and Pence and denying the advice of every medical expert in the universe and beyond, we have transformed our Valley into a killing field. Workers now may be hit from the reinforced nests of the snippers we recruited and supported. And they are in combat without sufficient armor and ammo. They have every right to radio for backup.
I stand with these strikers. I admire the courage and dignity they display with their peaceful protests and legitimate demands for workplace safety. And we have the moral obligation to demand our elected officials construct and patrol the supply lines to the front lines.
JOHN EUTENEIER
Nile Valley