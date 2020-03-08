To the editor —There have been several confirmed deaths by coronavirus in Washington state alone. I believe in order to contain the spread of the virus throughout our nation, there should be strict regulations on places of social gatherings like clubs, bars, events, transportation, businesses, hospitals, schools and religious institutions.
The mandatory requirement should include the use of hand sanitizers before you enter and leave the building and/or vehicle. Also regulate the use of respiratory masks in order to enter these places. This could help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
I have written to the governor and senators of Washington state and implore all who read this to do so as well.
SYLVERIO SANCHEZ
Granger