To the editor — In the May 13 paper there was a front-page article headlined “Average pace hits 64.4 cases a day in May.”
Math has never been my strong suit, but this plainly did not add up.
There were 2,025 total cases, 67 have died, 25 in hospitals, 529 have recovered. leaving 1,404 basically unaccounted for. At what stage are these 1,404? Recovering, terminal, or just making the statistics uncomfortable if numbered anywhere?
And a comment on the headline in the Tuesday edition under “Governor says Selah decree is unlawful,” never taking into consideration that the governor's decree was equally unlawful and on closer inspection seems to be unconstitutional as well.
BOBBI RUGGLES
Zillah