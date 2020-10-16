To the editor — Our country is in crisis with COVID and division. Donald Trump never took this pandemic seriously nor understands who Americans really are. We’re a country of many races and creeds, all of whom deserve our respect and the protection of our Constitution. Anarchists on the far right or left don’t reflect our true values. This isn’t who we are. Hate does not make us great.
This is the United States of America, not Trump World’s war on truth and decency. He attracts nationalists, white supremacists and QAnon conspirators. He’s already incited violence from his white supremacist followers and refuses to disavow them.
Joe Biden has strongly denounced nationalism, white supremacy, Antifa and far left ideologies. Most important, he clearly understands the threat of COVID and how democracies function.
This seriously impaired president really fears the elective process. The more threatened and desperate he becomes about possibly losing this election. the more he will lie, distort facts and attack perceived enemies.
Stop defending the indefensible! We can no longer enable Trump’s incompetence, corruption and recklessness. Let’s make America truly great by electing intelligent, empathetic leaders who offer realistic solutions to complex problems and will respect and unite all our people.
ANNE ANNA
Yakima