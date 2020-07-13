To the editor — Democracy is an amazing, dynamic, yet fragile living organism. Its existence depends upon those who give it life to live in a relationship that demands give and take within the context of what is best for the whole and not just for those in positions of privilege.
Our Founders did an amazing job of creating documents that spelled out freedoms and the balances of power, emphasizing “we the people.” Yet, our founders placed within those documents their own 18th century western European world views of white privilege and power. Blacks were 3/5ths human; Native Americans were savages; women were not capable of voting; only white men who owned property could vote.
Over the years “we the people” have been challenged to think beyond the established narrow limits to include into full citizenship those formerly deemed less than equal. The rules and policies that “keep them in their place” also need to be challenged – housing, public education, medical care, voting rights, employment, etc.
To create “a more perfect union” demands that we confront that which limits others and challenge the underlying attitudes of privilege in our hearts. Democracy is messy work, yet its strength is living out “all are created equal.”
DAVID HELSETH
Yakima