To the editor — We need to continue to be diligent in our choices about not only staying as safe as possible ourselves, but also in taking responsibility for protecting others. Those of us who have been responsible citizens need to stay the course for however long it takes. Scientists are advising us that this coronavirus could continue for another eight months or longer. Diligence in our regard for our health is absolute. It will get harder to stay the course. It will get easier to become lax in our intention.
Consider the high wire act who has carefully placed her feet upon the wire step after step and is halfway across, having not fallen, who now after being diligent in her intent to stay safe decides that it is too much trouble to continue being careful. Know also that there are those who do not care about protecting themselves or others, and they are the ones who are shaking the wire causing others to fall.
SHARON COX
Selah