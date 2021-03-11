To the editor — Thanks for the excellent editorial about our current COVID-19 situation -- hope with caution: "Enjoy Phase 2, praise the pause— but don’t relax," by the Herald-Republic editorial board (March 5).
Good news with having three vaccines and the recent pandemic relief bill passing the House and now the Senate, with only a few final changes to be agreed to. So time to thank our members of Congress for this work, thank each other for keeping our masks on, and the Yakima Herald for keeping us informed during these difficult times.
Stay the course, we are almost there, encouraging words, and hope for an even better future with the increase in the child tax credit in this latest relief bill. So take a few minutes for thanks and reminding all to keep up the positive work!
WILLIE DICKERSON
Snohomish