To the editor — The protesters demanding an end to the quarantine are part of an astroturfing campaign. Right-wing elites, the pundit class, and economic royalists are funding them. These puppeteers are stating in both legacy and alternative media that economic activity is more valuable than human lives. This is a false flag. Their actual concern is increasing their own wealth at the expense of others.
Their propaganda is successful because the system we live under demands work or destitution. For years, necessities like food, shelter and medical care have been denied to people who can't work or work menial but necessary jobs. Always living near a cliff, the pandemic has shoved millions off it and the institutions don't know how to save them. The only answer for many is work or death.
We must ignore and call out these complainers. Our anger must be unleashed on those who created this unstable society that failed to meet the challenges of the pandemic. Our frustration must be directed at those who have the power to make the systemic changes we need.
ELIAS HANSEN
Yakima