To the editor — Confirmed cases are less than 1% of county population. Yes, a recent writer's math is roughly accurate, although as I write this the rate is 1.23% by my calculations. However, not counted are all those who are infected but asymptomatic, those who are symptomatic but cannot get a test, and those with false negative test results, so the actual rate of infection is much higher.
Also, the rate of infection may seem low due to our success in preventing the worst possible outcomes. In mid-March, experts were predicting an infection rate of 60-70%, while the mortality rate appeared to be around 1%. If the states had taken no measures, this means the U.S., with a population of 327 million, would have had at least 196 million infections and around 2 million deaths.
Please don’t mistake the relative success of stay-at-home orders as proof that no such measures were needed in the first place. Airbags and seatbelts kept me alive in a car crash. That doesn’t mean I didn’t need them.
HEIDI BOLONG
Yakima