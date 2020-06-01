To the editor — Recent events have caused me to reflect on a prescient call I received from a cherished young relative in the year 2 B.C. (before corona).
"What ya doin', Gramps?"
"I'm just laughing at the day's buffoonery of our president."
After a tense pause, she said, "He's going to get a lot of people who aren't rich, aren't white, and/or not straight hurt. It's not funny."
Now, in the middle of The Year of Our Epidemic 1 A.C., over 100,000 of us have died, 38 million are jobless, and the end is not in sight.
I'm not laughing any more, but I am voting.
BRUCE BALL
Yakima