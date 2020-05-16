To the editor — Most financial advisers suggest people have an emergency fund of three to six months of total expenses. I think at least one year or more. Do states have an emergency fund? If not, why not? Why should I pay taxes for a hurricane in Florida or a cyclone in Iowa?
If all states had a sizable emergency fund, maybe each state would be in better condition to withstand various problems. Too many states want the government out of its function until disaster strikes, then they cry for federal relief and money.
Prior planning prevents poor performance. The government does not seem to understand that. Why? They have the power to tax. Tax, tax, tax the people until they are taxed out of business. What then? Who is going to pay your wages, insurance, retirement? Government employees are stewards of other people's money.
"Moreover it is required in stewards, that a man be found faithful." -- I Corinthians 4:2.
PINK ROBBINS
Tieton