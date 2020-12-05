To the editor — Pope Francis called and congratulated Joe Biden, a devout Irish Catholic, on his victory. He made no mention of Biden’s pro-choice position on abortion. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops equivocated on whether Biden and, by inference, any Catholic who voted for him should be excommunicated, enforced by withholding communion at Mass (YHR, Nov.28). What should those of us loyal U.S. citizens who profess membership in the Catholic faith believe?
The church prohibition of elective abortion is based on the tenet that human life begins at conception. Many law-abiding U.S. Christians, Jews, atheists, Muslims, etc. reject such a tenet. They are bound by the laws of our government.
It seems fair for a Catholic, including President-elect Biden, to believe that morality can’t be legislated.
To paraphrase a Biblical premise, “Give unto the state the things that are political and to God the things that are moral.” Penalty for a crime against the former will be temporal; against the latter, eternal.
RICHARD TWISS
Yakima