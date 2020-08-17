To the editor — I went to a licensing service recently to request registration information on a vehicle. They told me that this was privileged information and that they could not provide me with it. They told me that I could send the information that I was seeking to Olympia and they would give it to me.
I just received a letter from Olympia stating that if they made any scanned copies or images of the information, I would be charged. I say "bull" as this information used to be free on request.
Whatever happened to displaying a vehicle's registration on the dashboard so a person can read it through the windshield if need be? every day, I find something else that this state shows greed about.
DONNIE ELLIOTT
Yakima