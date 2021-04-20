State, federal governments deliver one-two punch
To the editor — Imagine you worked building an industry from scratch for 27 years. Then in one week the state passes a new law that allows government to go into your retail business but sets minimum speeds that are technologically ignorant to usage. Then President Joe Biden announces the American Jobs Act with the promise to wipe out everyone in your business with grants to the highest bidder who of course will be the monopoly-minded huge corporations.
Welcome to the business of internet service providers. Who next, the grocery business? Your business?
Democrats believe in two things: massive regulations and that the government can do anything better than private business. We know neither of those two are the truth, but here they are, doing both.
Get ready for massive fraud, no competition, and the poor won’t be able to afford the rapid increases in rates guaranteed from larger corporations. The FCC classified the internet as an information service, but the state wants us to be telecommunications, thanks to the telephone company’s aggressive lobbying.
My ask: Email Congress today and tell them to consider existing community providers. It’s tough to work so hard toward your retirement, then the government wants to take it away.
FORBES MERCY
Yakima