To the editor — President Trump is a sad example of how democracies die. He has weakened and attacked our basic institutions (FBI, justice, the press, health, education, science, diplomacy). His tweets are mean score-settling. He has denigrated the role of science, medicine and government. He leads a cult whose members fawn over him with no evidence of critical thinking, but are loyal to an extremist demagogue, hailed by Putin, America’s enemy.
Lincoln had his team of rivals; Trump has this time (the Senate) of sycophants and cowards. His toadie, Fox News, is promoting authoritarian rule because they’ve lost the distinction between fact and fiction, true and false, per author Rick Wilson. In “How Democracies Die,” by Levitsky and Ziblatt, democracies usually die slowly, in barely visible steps. Elected autocrats subvert democracies by packing and weaponizing the courts, as Trump has done with conservatives.
By contrast, Joe Biden is a man of honor, truth, compassion and empathy, a friend of our allies, experienced at legislating and governing and a passionate fighter for workers and justice for all.
SUE JANUSCHEITIS
Yakima