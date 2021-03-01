To the editor — A Seattle homeless shelter reportedly is encouraging a program called booty bumping kits. This is where homeless people get kits to help them ingest heroin.
Should we be shutting the pipeline that made us oil-independent and gave thousands of people jobs? Should we let thousands more people come into our country in the middle of a pandemic? No test, no vaccine, no jobs, lockdowns?
After 11 months the governor is still telling us what we cannot do. It seems we were so busy hating orange man so bad, we missed the policies. Doesn’t this look a little like a police state?
We can keep going, la-la-la, hope everything gets better, but it won’t until we the people stand up and tell them what we want; they work for us. Let’s all check and see how we can make a difference and get involved.
ALOHA STARBUCK
Yakima