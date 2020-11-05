To the editor — A recent survey by Media Research Center indicates that 92% of the Big 3 news coverage of our president is negative. Pew’s research showed only 5% of all Trump news reports were positive.
Cronkite and Huntley-Brinkley were journalists who reported the unbiased news. No longer. The people we should trust to provide fair and honest coverage are actually promoting their agenda. Newspapers are no exception. Opinion pieces are censored, even disallowing certain topics in letters to the editor.
Twenty-four/seven pandemic indoctrination/news has caused most Americans to accept masks, lockdowns, restrictions, church and small business closings, etc. In essence we have given some constitutionally guaranteed freedoms to the nanny state, and the governor has taken the role of czar.
These limitations are the “new reality,” as Joe Biden calls it. It might be time to stand up for the old freedoms.
RON DONALDSON
Yakima