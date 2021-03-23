To the editor — The mass shooting in Atlanta is another example of the anti-Asian hatred flaring up in our country. While always present, it has morphed into violence over the past year due to COVID-19.
It is vital that everyone in our community understand that these attacks are racist and xenophobic. Viruses are mutating everywhere and at all times. Nature does not discriminate, because it is indifferent. Our world is globally linked, and diseases are spreading every second from everywhere.
On a deeper level, this prejudice is serving the interests of the elite. The abysmal condition of the United States is due to the failure of the federal government. They gutted the CDC; pushed disinformation; did not implement an emergency Medicare for All plan; outsourced our supply chains; and didn't provide the resources to keep everyone afloat, excluding Wall Street. Politicians and the punditry are stirring up hatred of another in order to hide their failures.
I implore everyone to stand up for our friends, neighbors and fellow citizens at this time. While standing firm, give an initial allowance to the ignorant perpetrators of racism by reminding them that their anger is misdirected. We need solidarity and compassion moving forward.
ELIAS HANSEN
Yakima