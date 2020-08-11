To the editor — If I had my druthers, I would give time at the beginning of an athletic event (or other gathering of people) to standing and saluting the flag of the USA followed by time to kneel in honor of those who have died needlessly whether they be Black, white or other colors; young (unborn through abortion or infanticide) or old (through euthanasia); innocent or guilty, etc.
Indeed, all human beings from conception have an inalienable right to life (as well as liberty and the pursuit of happiness) according to our Declaration of Independence. To me it is not an either/or issue but a both/and issue. Therefore, we should stand first and then kneel. If we don’t stand first, then it makes no sense to kneel.
GARY TREECE
Yakima