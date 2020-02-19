To the editor — We are galloping toward dictatorship.
The constitution is under attack. The separation of power is crumbling. We are expected to worship at Trump's altar, or we are eliminated. People of character are resigning. The Justice Department is under attack. Free publishing of books is threatened.
That is the way Lenin, Mussolini and Hitler rose to power. The U.S. as we know it is dying. Forget party loyalty; stand behind our Constitution before it is too late. You don't want to live in a country driven by fear.
YVETTE O. CHEVRET
Yakima