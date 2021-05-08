To the editor — Right now, a bill called the Protect the Right to Organize or PRO Act is sitting in the United States Senate. This bill is a pro-union pro- worker piece of legislation. It would end right to work laws; prohibit employers from interfering in union elections; prevent employers from using immigration status against workers who want to unionize; and allow all unions to seek arbitration to settle impasses in negotiating contracts.
This vital bill would help this country's labor movement. However, it is being stalled; not by Republican obstruction, but by Democrat acquiescence to corporate power. The Democrats, the proclaimed party of working people, control both chambers of Congress and the presidency. Any excuse they give for their inaction is a lie.
I urge every citizen, especially union members and those sympathetic to workers’ rights, to militantly engage both our senators demanding this bill be passed. If you can do more, organizations like the "Pass the PRO Act-DSA" are looking for volunteers to phone bank. They have already flipped a few senators to a "yes" vote. We do not have the luxury of time. With our combined efforts, we can get this bill passed.
ELIAS HANSEN
Yakima