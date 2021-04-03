To the editor — Coronavirus has affected everyone in very different ways. The mask mandate put a toll on people's everyday lives in ways no one expected. Kids have missed out on so many things that they will never be able to get back, some being sports.
For a while, we didn't know if sports were even going to happen, but then it came out that they were, but masks had to be worn. In my opinion, I think that is very dangerous; it is already hard enough to catch your breath without having a mask over your face to prevent you from doing that. I understand the dangers of being in such close contact with people, but if COVID is so dangerous, then sports shouldn't have happened.
There are precautions that could have been taken in order for masks to not be worn for the players. It is hard enough to breathe in masks just sitting in school; for sports, it is almost unbearable.
BROOKLYNN KOHLS
Naches