To the editor — After reading the heading "Christianity on display at Capitol riot" in the Herald and noting the picture of a rioter holding a Bible, I just had to respond.
Anyone who believes that holding a Bible makes him/her a Christian is sadly misled. In the same way that waving an American flag does not make one a patriot. The use of a Bible to justify violence and destruction, or a flagpole to assault a Capitol policeman, reflects badly on both true Christians and true patriots.
The message that came across during the Jan. 6 riots was that supporters of the conspiracy theories of QAnon and the violent white supremacists and the flag-waving Trump supporters were uniting around their common cause of overturning the verified results of a free and fair election. That should be a cause for deep soul searching for any Christians who have cozied up to these extremist groups. I believe that it's safe to say that even though the mob has dispersed, cleaning up the spiritual wreckage of Jan. 6 will take years!
BRYAN STAUFFER
Yakima