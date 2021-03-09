Religion Christian Nationalism

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, a man holds a Bible as Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol in Washington. The Christian imagery and rhetoric on view during this month’s Capitol insurrection are sparking renewed debate about the societal effects of melding Christian faith with an exclusionary breed of nationalism. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 John Minchillo

To the editor — After reading the heading "Christianity on display at Capitol riot" in the Herald and noting the picture of a rioter holding a Bible, I just had to respond.

Anyone who believes that holding a Bible makes him/her a Christian is sadly misled. In the same way that waving an American flag does not make one a patriot. The use of a Bible to justify violence and destruction, or a flagpole to assault a Capitol policeman, reflects badly on both true Christians and true patriots.

The message that came across during the Jan. 6 riots was that supporters of the conspiracy theories of QAnon and the violent white supremacists and the flag-waving Trump supporters were uniting around their common cause of overturning the verified results of a free and fair election. That should be a cause for deep soul searching for any Christians who have cozied up to these extremist groups. I believe that it's safe to say that even though the mob has dispersed, cleaning up the spiritual wreckage of Jan. 6 will take years!

BRYAN STAUFFER

Yakima