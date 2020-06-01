To the editor — In reply to the letter about the U.S. Space Force emblem: A little research would have informed you that the emblem is a modified version of the Air Force Space Command shield. It had a delta like "Star Trek’s" emblem. It was designed in 1982. Gene Roddenberry was still alive.
It is speculated that the design was derived from the early NASA emblem, which had a red chevron. The NASA emblem was designed in 1959. "Star Trek" started filming in 1964. So, who stole from whom? I like to think that like minds think alike. And Gene’s dream is one step closer to reality. Live long and prosper!
MARY M. COUETTE
Yakima