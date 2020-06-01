Space Force unveils flag; Trump touts 'super-duper missile'

U.S. Air Force Space Command, Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman, center, holds the flag as President Donald Trump watches during the presentation of the Space Force Flag in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

To the editor — In reply to the letter about the U.S. Space Force emblem: A little research would have informed you that the emblem is a modified version of the Air Force Space Command shield. It had a delta like "Star Trek’s" emblem. It was designed in 1982. Gene Roddenberry was still alive.

It is speculated that the design was derived from the early NASA emblem, which had a red chevron. The NASA emblem was designed in 1959. "Star Trek" started filming in 1964. So, who stole from whom? I like to think that like minds think alike. And Gene’s dream is one step closer to reality. Live long and prosper!

MARY M. COUETTE

Yakima