To the editor — As citizens of America we expect to vote. Our votes, collectively, are best if informed by truth. We share an era of withering propaganda.
Propaganda bends human beliefs using groupthink compliance while simultaneously condemning disagreement, open discussion and pettifogging exculpatory evidence. Then, to enhance emotion, finds ways to repeat groupthink promoting emotional disinformation.
Propaganda: ID requirements cause voter suppression.
Counterpoint: There is every reason to demand one person, one vote; and, each vote should be as secure as cashing a check. Managing vote harvesting, unregistered and/or unverified voters strengthens vote integrity.
Propaganda: Whites and Asians are inherently racist.
Rebuttal: Racism is not genetic. Patriotic Americans wisely reject socialist-globalism with incumbent Marxist racism. Communist governments disavow God, family and the individual.
Propaganda: Effective limited government was a “cult of personality.” Counterpoint: 74 million diverse “America First” citizens appreciated the best economy in generations closing the wealth gap and simultaneously advancing world peace.
Propaganda: No one earning less than $400,000 will pay higher tax. Functionally: Corporations price product adding all costs then dividing by items produced; therefore, it is impossible to tax a corporation. Inflation includes corporate tax passed to every citizen. We all pay corporate taxes.
WALT WEGENER
Toppenish