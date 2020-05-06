To the editor — COVID-19 deniers are similar to climate change deniers, for the exact same reason. Both crises illustrate the inadequacy of the fundamental worldview that each person seeking out greatest good for themselves always results in the greatest good for all. They are simply not going to accept any evidence that contradicts that principle.
Like Newton's laws of physics, that principle works pretty well a lot of the time. But it doesn't take into account the fact that our actions have unintended effects on others even when we don't see them. The world is more complex, and sometimes our individual freedoms and self-interest need to take a backseat for the greater good. That's what the evidence tells us.
KEN JONES
Yakima