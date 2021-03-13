To the editor — In regard to a March 8 letter to editor, "Language matters when it comes to immigration," the writer's comment that "language reflects how we view and treat one another" is certainly a true statement, but her reference to “alien, illegal alien, illegal immigrant, are used to invoke a host of racialized stereotypes” is not accurate.
Sometimes the only proper word usage is "illegal alien" or "illegal immigrant"; someone who enters our country illegally (without using the legal process) is indeed an illegal immigrant. He is not a citizen of this country and sometimes never intends to become a citizen, thus the term "illegal alien." This is a true statement. Without the clarity of correct word usage, we create a muddle of phrases trying to avoid hurting someone’s feelings.
Unfortunately, I believe this confusion is not only taught in our schools but encouraged in conversations with each other. We must be truthful, even if it hurts.
KATHLEEN HILBERT
Yakima