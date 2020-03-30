To the editor — In response to Elaine Beaudry's letter to the editor, I'm in full agreement with what she had to say. We've tried to be good citizens and stay home but have been among the many that have had to make numerous trips to various stores for essential items that are rarely found. In addition, we've yet to find any sterilizing or sanitizing products.
On a separate note, many of us would appreciate a city breakdown of the number of cases, rather than just by county. For instance: Yakima and Seattle.
And on a positive note, have you noticed "no more Robocalls"?
CHRIS ALMEIDA
Yakima