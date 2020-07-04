To the editor — The New York Times reported that Russian intelligence operatives in Afghanistan have been paying bounties to rebels and terrorists to kill United States soldiers. They also report that President Trump was briefed on these bounties back in March and he has said or done nothing about it since.
This report has been confirmed by multiple news outlets, including Fox News. The White House issued a statement that President Trump was "never told" about the Russian blood money, despite clear reporting that he was informed.
Since (allegedly) being informed of the Russian plot Trump has had several friendly phone calls with Russian President Putin and even lobbied to have Russia readmitted to the G-7.
As things now stand, we are forced to choose between two equally ugly scenarios. One would have us believe that the president knew that our soldiers were being targeted by Russia and did nothing about it. The other scenario is that our intelligence agencies are so badly degraded and dysfunctional that they didn't even bother to tell the president or vice president about this Russian plot.
Neither scenario is acceptable. Either our president or our intelligence agencies failed our soldiers; who was it?
DANIEL SMITH
Yakima