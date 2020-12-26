To the editor — I don't get it. Would you trust your tax preparation to someone who is under investigation for tax fraud? Would you trust your health care to a doctor who doesn't follow science-based guidelines and procedures? Would you seek marriage counseling from a person who is recorded admitting getting away with sexually assaulting women because of his celebrity? Would you seek advice concerning college choice from someone who ran a fraudulent online university? Would you play a sport where the rules of the game only applied to one team? Is soul-searching a thing of the past? I don't get it.
BILL SISSOM
Yakima