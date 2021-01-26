To the editor — After reading the article about people lined up at Memorial Hospital for COVID-19 vaccine, I am confused with Dr. Brueggemann's response. I was not surprised to see such a large line when I took my parents, who are 86 years old. The line was full of senior citizens, and I could not have been any prouder of the nurses vaccinating them. Yes, people waited up to two hours outside to receive the vaccination.
My father has always said word of mouth is the best advertisement, and that is how they found out about the vaccine. I am so happy that the staff did the right thing in vaccinating all the senior citizens. This was valuable insight for the staff to see and gather for the next vaccinating opportunity. I was even more proud when I saw a security officer bring out a wheelchair for an older man who was standing in line with his wife. Compassion goes a long way with this pandemic.
Let this be a lesson to remember, that some things are not to be kept secret, especially from the wisdom and experience of an older person.
ROBERT ROYBAL
Yakima