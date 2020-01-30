To the editor — We have been subscribers to the Yakima Herald-Republic for over 30 years and read it daily for local news, sports, financial news, local entertainment, and the comics. Your reporting of national and international news is mostly ignored because it is rarely objective.
I also read or scan the editorials. I disagree with the majority of those opinions with the exception of Byron York and sometimes George Will.
After reading a Sunday editorial by your Tribune News Service writer on Dec. 8, I sent her an email expressing my disagreement with the way she characterizes our president and noting that I will not read another column she writes.
JAY GRANDY
Yakima