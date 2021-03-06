To the editor — Proverbs 30 declares that some things cannot be satisfied: The leech has two daughters -- Give and Give. Dry ground never has enough water; fire always says "More!"
Even a possible Trump nomination shook the foundations of the establishment, warm and comfy in their high-paid perk-heavy swamp. But Trump was nominated and elected! Doubling down, they determined to get rid of this brash outsider. After five long costly years of attacks, commissions and an openly biased media, they impeached him (not constitutionally, but who cares?). And he "lost" re-election. Not enough!
Ignoring Trump achievements: more jobs; less taxes, regulations and unemployment. Military beefing-up, energy independence, canceling killer deals with Iran, the Climate Changer Club, etc., and stopping American blood and treasure expenditure in thousand-year wars in foreign lands.
Back to basics: Holding power over people becomes addictive. It's always "More!" This is obvious in the coronavirus pandemic. Lock-downs, school and church closures, jobs gone. New rules weekly. (Masks? How about two? Three? "Herd" immunity? Baa.) Some forces cannot be satisfied. The leech has two daughters: Give and Give.
PEGGY TAIT
Yakima