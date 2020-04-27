To the editor — First, ignore the warnings of scientists. Next, as the problem evolves, play down its importance. Then when a country with 4% of the world’s population is at least a quarter of the entire problem, blame somebody else. Finally, when the problem is rampant, again ignore the advice of experts and justify lack of sensible policy by falsely promising a return to normalcy when there is no “normalcy.”
Sound familiar? Actually, it is a description of how the slowly evolving crisis of global warming is playing out. It’s just that the COVID-19 pandemic is like a time lapse video of a different global crisis played at hyper speed. It may be that the pandemic is teaching us that good leadership is really, really important. I truly hope so.
MILES McPHEE
Naches