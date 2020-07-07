To the editor — We’ve heard “We’re all in this together” from the grounds of the White House to local civic and community leaders. Interpretations of its meaning vary widely; backgrounds and personal circumstances shape our reactions, behavior and conduct, including our ability to persevere during these times.
All in the same boat? Not so. Many are treading water outside the boat attempting to stay afloat. Ignoring certain demographics including income levels are experiencing this pandemic differently by spouting platitudes serves no purpose. This pandemic will exacerbate and add difficulty to finding remedies for what ails us. Until we put aside these hollow bromides and face reality, little progress will result.
TERRY NEAL
Yakima