To the editor — How do we solve this national violence problem? Easy! We arm absolutely everyone, even the children on the playground. It’s not enough to have teachers, principals, secretaries, janitors, bus drivers, coaches, counselors, crossing guards and psychologists “packing heat.” It will be fine if we just provide some annual training.
Problem solved? No, I say arm the surgeons in case a patient wakes up on the operating table disgruntled about the procedure. Arm priests in the confessional booth, nurses in the pediatric ICU, senior citizens during adaptive yoga in wheelchairs, law clerks in the 9th circuit court of appeals, and Broadway dancers in the middle of a performance of “Cats” at The Capitol Theatre.
Arm the cable guy, the grocery clerk, the postal clerk (wait, let’s rethink that), the hair stylist; heck, arm the parents at AAU basketball games.
Considering the current political climate, let's arm the legislators in both parties, as they were mostly outgunned by the rioters in the recent coup attempt. Now that would provide some compelling “reality television.” You just never know when psychos without masks and wearing horns are going to appear. You may need a “good guy” with a gun. Stand by and stand ready.
RON LIVINGSTON
Yakima