To the editor — In 2017, we had the opportunity to visit Normandy on “D Day”. We visited some of the displays, walked the beach, went to the cemetery. A soldier’s name and rank are displayed on each cross except for the crosses that say: “Here Rests In Honor And Glory A Comrade In Arms Known But To God.” It’s too bad they couldn’t be honored with their written names. I can only say, If your soul isn’t touched as you view the 9,000 plus white crosses, your soul isn’t alive.
The color of one’s skin seems to be the topic of today. I’m sure all skin colors are represented in those graves. Those soldiers paid the ultimate sacrifice so I could enjoy 80-plus years in this wonderful country we call America. Maybe some of the people that are trying to tear this country apart should visit Normandy. I don’t consider myself an overly emotional person, but I walked away from the cemetery with tears in my eyes.
KENDALL TURNER
Selah