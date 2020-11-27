To the editor — Each child from the moment of conception is a unique individual like no other to occur in the universe. Therefore, abortion is not about the right to choose but is about terminating the innocent by those who should be their protectors.
How can we as a civilized nation condone this incomprehensible attitude toward those who cannot defend themselves? Why are we so complacent in the face of the massacre that is going on?
A society is judged by the way it treats its weakest members -- the young, the elderly and the handicapped. If young life before birth is expendable, why should life after birth be cherished?
BOB STORY
Yakima